Rescue1122 observes World Drowning Prevention Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Like others parts of the globe the World Drowning Prevention Day was observed by Rescue 1122 here on Tuesday.

Director General Rescue 1122 Dr Khateer Ahmed said in a message issued here that Rescue 1122 diver service is available in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said 1122 has provided services in 3501 drowning incidents since its inception, adding that most incidents occurred in Mardan where 525 cases were reported.

Similarly, 492 cases were reported from Peshawar, 390 Swat, 369 Nowshera, and 200 Charsadda 200.

The number of similar incidents that occurred in other districts of the province included Swabi 154, Malakand 143, DI Khan 133, Chitral 127, Haripur and Mansehra 101.

He said that Rescue staff rescued more than 5211 people during the search operations.

The Rescue 1122 diving service is equipped with all the latest equipment including rubber boats, fiber boats and jalar (local boats) boats for hilly areas.

He said the divers of Rescue 1122 are trained to conduct search in canals, seas, dams and ponds in different ways including line search, zigzag search, open search and diving.

The DG advised public to wear safety jackets and follow the set rules while taking bathing in ponds, rivers or stream and boating.