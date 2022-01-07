UrduPoint.com

Rescue1122 Provides Emergency Service To 20,577 People In 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2022 | 04:07 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :The Rescue1122 received 21,115 emergency calls and saved 20,577 lives in the district during the last year.

This was stated by District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal during a meeting to review the annual performance.

The meeting was attended by Emergency Officer Irfan Yaqub, Rescue and Safety Officer Muhammad Ehsan, Transport Rehabilitation Inspector Samiullah Gondal and station incharges of Sambrial, Daska and Pasrur tehsils.

During the meeting, Emergency Officer Irfan Yaqoob said the Rescue 1122 received 597,131 calls out of which 21,151 were emergency ones while the rest were bogus.

He added that 8,280 calls were about accidents, 763 about fire incidents, 66 about drowning incidents, 12 about building collapses, 9,165 about medical emergency , 648 about emergency calls and 2,217 about rescue operations.

The Rescue 1122 rescued 2,1641 people out of which 6,212 ones were given first aid, 14,365 injured were shifted to hospital while 1,064 injured died during hospital shifting.

The emergency officer said the Rescue 1122 transferred 465 patients from basic healthcare to hospitals under the Patient Transfer Service.

He said rescue volunteers in collaboration with the district administration also took part in the polio campaign in the district.

District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal appreciated the annual performance of therescue and urged all the rescuers to continue playing their role with the same enthusiasm.

