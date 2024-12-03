Rescue1122 Responds To 437 Emergencies In November
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2024 | 07:10 PM
CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Rescue1122 Charsadda successfully responded to 437 emergencies over the last month under the leadership of District Emergency Officer, Jawad Khan.
According to a performance report issued here on Tuesday, the emergency service handled a diverse range of incidents, including 325 medical emergencies, 71 road traffic accidents, 10 cases of violence or gunshot wounds, 02 drowning, and 07 fires.
During these operations, 310 patients received first medical aid and were shifted to hospitals.
The emergency service received 14,414 calls, of which 8,865 were deemed irrelevant or false.
To promote community safety, Rescue1122 Charsadda has conducted fire safety and lifesaving training sessions at various schools, colleges and universities in the district.
