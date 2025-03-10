Rescue1122 responds to 71 emergencies in last week

(@FahadShabbir)

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Rescue1122 Charsadda successfully responded to 71 emergencies and rescued 66 patents in last week. According to a spokesman, the emergency service handled a diverse range of incidents, including 54 medical emergencies, 11 road traffic accidents, six other recoveries and one expired case.

During these operations, 100 patients received first medical aid and were shifted to hospitals. The emergency service received 2,787 calls, of which 1,670 were deemed irrelevant or false.

To promote community safety, Rescue1122 Charsadda has conducted fire safety and lifesaving training sessions at various schools, colleges and universities in the district.