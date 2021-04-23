Provincial Health Minister, Taimur Saleem Jhagra Friday informed that after handing over 300 ambulances of the Health Department to the Rescue 1122, the emergency services providing department shifted 12000 patients to different hospitals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial Health Minister, Taimur Saleem Jhagra Friday informed that after handing over 300 ambulances of the Health Department to the Rescue 1122, the emergency services providing department shifted 12000 patients to different hospitals.

The Rescue 1122, he said besides providing emergency services to the people, was now also providing ambulance services. He was presiding over a meeting of the Health Department and Rescue 1122 here.

At the occasion Secretary Health, Sayyed Imtiaz Shah, DG Health Services Dr Niaz Muhammad, DG Rescue1122, Khateer Ahmad Khan and officers concerned were also present.

The meeting was apprised on progress being made by the Rescue1122 after taking over 300 ambulances from the Health Department.

The meeting was told that under the referral system around 12000 patients were shifted to different hospitals.

The Health Minister while eulogizing the services of Rescue1122 said though it was simple but a very effective change which introduced provision of ambulance services to the people on a provincial level. He said people of 22 KP districts would have this important facility.

Jhagra said these ambulances of the Health Department were earlier under the use of different hospitals and were not being utilized to the capacity. This service, he said would soon be available at village level only in delivery cases.

He said after establishment of Emergency Stations at all districts, emergency offices would be established at tehsil level.