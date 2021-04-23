UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue1122 Shifts 12000 Patients On Health Department's Ambulances: Jhagra

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 09:35 PM

Rescue1122 shifts 12000 patients on Health Department's ambulances: Jhagra

Provincial Health Minister, Taimur Saleem Jhagra Friday informed that after handing over 300 ambulances of the Health Department to the Rescue 1122, the emergency services providing department shifted 12000 patients to different hospitals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial Health Minister, Taimur Saleem Jhagra Friday informed that after handing over 300 ambulances of the Health Department to the Rescue 1122, the emergency services providing department shifted 12000 patients to different hospitals.

The Rescue 1122, he said besides providing emergency services to the people, was now also providing ambulance services. He was presiding over a meeting of the Health Department and Rescue 1122 here.

At the occasion Secretary Health, Sayyed Imtiaz Shah, DG Health Services Dr Niaz Muhammad, DG Rescue1122, Khateer Ahmad Khan and officers concerned were also present.

The meeting was apprised on progress being made by the Rescue1122 after taking over 300 ambulances from the Health Department.

The meeting was told that under the referral system around 12000 patients were shifted to different hospitals.

The Health Minister while eulogizing the services of Rescue1122 said though it was simple but a very effective change which introduced provision of ambulance services to the people on a provincial level. He said people of 22 KP districts would have this important facility.

Jhagra said these ambulances of the Health Department were earlier under the use of different hospitals and were not being utilized to the capacity. This service, he said would soon be available at village level only in delivery cases.

He said after establishment of Emergency Stations at all districts, emergency offices would be established at tehsil level.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Progress Rescue 1122 All From

Recent Stories

Deputy Commissioner seals three superstores

6 minutes ago

2237 bags of sugar seized,7 arrested

6 minutes ago

Macron on Stabbing Attack Near Paris: France Will ..

6 minutes ago

Composite development is prime agenda of PTI govt: ..

6 minutes ago

WFP Says to Keep Operating in North Korea Followin ..

10 minutes ago

Biden Says US, Russia Can Cooperate on Climate Cha ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.