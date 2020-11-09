Rescue1122 starts corona awareness campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

MINGORA, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) ::Rescue 1122 Khwazakhela Station Monday started an awareness campaign against spread of coronavirus and preventive measures for safety purpose in the wake of second wave of infectious disease.

Rescue1122 started the campaign for students of schools and colleges on the directives of Director General Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Khatir Ahmed.

In this regard District Emergency Officer Swat Imran Khan Yousafzai conducted first-aid training at Government High School Asaala.

He briefed school teachers and students about spread of coronavirus and standard operating procedures (SOPs). He urged the participants to ensure wearing of masks and observe social distancing which would help reduce dangers of covid-19.

On the occasion, the participants were also given first-aid training during untoward incidents or emergency basis. It was said that all the residents of district Swat can call Rescue1122 in case of any kind of emergency on its toll free number.