Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 10:37 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Director General Punjab Emergency Services Dr Rizwan Naseer on Tuesday inaugurated the international instructor development course which is a part of the international programme for enhancement of emergency response (PEER) at Emergency Services Academy (Rescue-1122) here.

This five days training programme namely "Training for Instructors (TFI)" was being monitored internationally by international monitors and had been arranged for 27 participants from PES, PDMA Baluchistan, Azad Kashmir and Motorway Police.

On this occasion, the DG Rescue-1122 said that the conduct of international courses in emergency services academy for officers and officials in collaboration with USAID, ADPC Thailand and NSET Nepal was a great leap forward for capacity building of emergency services in Pakistan and South Asia.

He said that training courses would build the capacity of staff by imparting skills and gaining the knowledge necessary for disaster preparedness and emergency response.

Earlier, he met with all 27 participants of the course from different organizations and congratulated them to be selected as participants of this international course.

Dr Farhan Khalid, course monitor briefed that participants would be trained on methods of instructions, classroom management, communication and platform skills, setting of purpose and objectives, setting and use of communication visuals, use of audiovisual equipment and concept of adult learning and project assignment.

The PEER programme regarding training for instructors started on 15 June and will end on 19 June 2021.

