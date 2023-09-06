Open Menu

Rescue1122 Starts Motorcycle Ambulance Service In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2023 | 12:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The emergency service Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rescue-1122 on Wednesday started a motorcycle ambulance service from Peshawar with the support of World Health Organization.

Director General Rescue 1122 Dr Khateer Ahmed said the motorcycle service would ensure timely emergency services during traffic jams and road closures.

It would act as a first responder as soon as an emergency call is received, he said adding that the motorcycle ambulance was equipped with BP set, glucometer, pulse oximeter, nebulizer, cervical collars, oxygen cylinders, tourniquets, first aid equipment and medicines.

Dr Khateer said that a Rescue 1122 emergency medical technician would drive the bike and provide medical aid to the sick or injured on the spot.

The DG said that the service would gradually be extended to other districts.

