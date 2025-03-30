Open Menu

Rescue1122 Tank Prepares Emergency Response Plan For Eidul Fitr

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Rescue1122 Tank prepares emergency response plan for Eidul Fitr

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Rescue 1122 service in Tank have chalked out a comprehensive emergency response plan for Eidul Fitr.

Additional Assistant Commissioner(AAC) Revenue Saif Ullah Jan Marwat, visited the Rescue 1122 center to oversee preparations.

According to the plan, a total of 24 Rescue 1122 staff members will be stationed in Tank, to respond to any emergency situation.

Moreover, eight staff members will be deployed in Jandola to provide coverage for emergencies in that area.

To further strengthen the emergency services, ambulance teams will be available at key locations across the region, ensuring swift access to medical assistance in case of urgent need.

The locations include Village Amakhel, Gul Imam, Gomal Ranwal, Sheikh Market and Main City Bazaar, Tank

The initiative aims to provide uninterrupted emergency services and ensure the safety of the public during the Eid.

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

13 minutes ago
 UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese re ..

UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese refugees in Chad

13 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

13 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin ..

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla mosque

14 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's ..

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla

14 minutes ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at She ..

Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed mosque in Fujairah

14 minutes ago
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr pray ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer in Al Zaher Palace mosque

15 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Ba ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Badi’ Musalla

15 minutes ago
 UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheik ..

UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dh ..

15 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulat ..

UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..

16 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Mo ..

UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Motleb bin Abdullah Al-Nafisah

16 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince to perform Eid Al-Fitr p ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Zaher Palace mosqu ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan