Rescue1122 Tank Prepares Emergency Response Plan For Eidul Fitr
Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2025 | 05:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Rescue 1122 service in Tank have chalked out a comprehensive emergency response plan for Eidul Fitr.
Additional Assistant Commissioner(AAC) Revenue Saif Ullah Jan Marwat, visited the Rescue 1122 center to oversee preparations.
According to the plan, a total of 24 Rescue 1122 staff members will be stationed in Tank, to respond to any emergency situation.
Moreover, eight staff members will be deployed in Jandola to provide coverage for emergencies in that area.
To further strengthen the emergency services, ambulance teams will be available at key locations across the region, ensuring swift access to medical assistance in case of urgent need.
The locations include Village Amakhel, Gul Imam, Gomal Ranwal, Sheikh Market and Main City Bazaar, Tank
The initiative aims to provide uninterrupted emergency services and ensure the safety of the public during the Eid.
