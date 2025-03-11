Open Menu

Rescue1122 Transfers 300 Officials, Assigns Them New Duties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2025 | 10:58 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Emergency Rescue Services (Rescue-1122) on Tuesday transferred 300 employees and posted them on new assignments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Emergency Rescue Services (Rescue-1122) on Tuesday transferred 300 employees and posted them on new assignments.

A notification issued here stated that the posting transfers have been made with approval of the competent authorities.

The transferred employees were included station house In-charges (SHI), computer operators, station coordinators, lead fire rescuer, shift in-charges, emergency medical technician, and drivers.

They were belonging to Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Haripur, Swabi, Khyber, Abbottabad, Hangu, Nowshera, Mansehra, Kohat, and Bannu.

