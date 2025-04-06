Rescue 1122 DIKhan Tackles 632 Emergencies In March
Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2025 | 06:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) The district Emergency Service-Rescue 1122 has issued a monthly performance report, highlighting it provided services in a total of 632 different emergencies during the last month.
Sharing the monthly performance report, the Rescue 1122 spokesman said, the service provided first medical aid to about 614 patients and subsequently shifted them to hospitals while tackling different emergencies under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Eng. Faseeh Ullah.
He said that Rescue 1122’s emergency response time was recorded at seven minutes and 30 seconds.
He added the emergencies included 442 medical, 129 road traffic accidents, 20 fire eruption, 20 bullet injury or fight, two drowning, and 19 were recovery-related emergencies.
He said a total of 69049 calls were received by the emergency service, but 49592 of them were fake or irrelevant.
During this period, the rescue 1122 handled 96 referral-related emergencies, benefiting a total of 73 patients while shifting to various hospitals.
During this period, he said that rescue teams also arranged training sessions on first aid or tackling other emergencies for staff of different organizations.
