Rescued golden eagle dies after two months treatment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :A rescued chick of rare golden eagle Thursday died in Chitral due to respiratory problem, said the caretaker who kept the bird for more than two months at his home for care, treatment.

"Unfortunately the rescued golden eagle died yesterday saddening me and my family who cared a lot for its recovery from injuries received while falling from a cliff," informed Shezada Ameen Hasanat-ud-Din, caretaker of the bird.

Shezada Ameen, who also is a falconer told APP that he got the chick from local shepards in Darosh area who caught it in injured condition while pasturing their livestock in a mountainous areas.

"I paid some amount to the captors to save the bird which was in need of treatment and brought it to my home in Chitral city," he added.

Ameen Hasanat said the chick had broken leg and some breathing problem, probably due to falling from cliff.

At time when I got this eagle in July, it was about five to six weeks old and remained with me for around two months and ten days, he said.

Shezada Gul said he took the bird to veterinary doctors, but ironically vets in Chitral are not much aware about avian illnesses.

He said he fed the bird with minced meat and provided possible treatment that could be given in remote Chitral valley, but the bird could not survive.

In a chocked voice, Shezada Gul said due to lack of resources he could not save the bird which was growing very fast and within a period of two months was looking like a mature eagle.

He demanded for establishment of an Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation center in Chitral district providing sanctuary to a large number of wild animals and birds which meet such kind of accidents and were in dire need of treatment and care.

He also recalled death of a snow leopard which was found with broken back bone in Upper Chitral a few months earlier and was shifted to Peshawar but died on reaching hospital because of delay in getting treatment.