UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescued Pangolin Released In National Margalla Hills Park (NMHP)

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 02:56 PM

Rescued pangolin released in National Margalla Hills Park (NMHP)

The Indian pangolin named Manis Crassicaudata, rescued from sector F-7 of the Federal Capital has been released in National Margalla Hills Park (NMHP) by Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The Indian pangolin named Manis Crassicaudata, rescued from sector F-7 of the Federal Capital has been released in National Margalla Hills Park (NMHP) by Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) on Thursday.

Junior ambassador of Pakistan Wildlife Foundation Minahil Safwan, who rescued pangolin from sector F-7, told APP that her department was informed by Shaoukat, a resident of F-7, about the presence of an odd looking animal in his vicinity.

After reaching to the residence of Shaoukat, Minahil said she along with her family rescued the animal and released this elusive but ecologically vital mammal back to his habitat.

"The park is the right place for this mammal because a healthy population of this species is under strict surveillance of the IWMB's team there," she said.

She said the animal was the only mammal in the world having scales on its fluffy and soft body, adding: "this armored coat is its number one enemy.

" Minahil said the scales were made of "Keratin", that was the same material contained by human nails and hairs. The scales were used in the traditional Chinese medicine due to some wrong folk lore that scales contained fantastic medicinal qualities and the flesh of the pangolin has extraordinary healing properties in a long list of ailments.However, the modern medical science had proved this myth totally false, she maintained.

She pointed out that every year, more than one hundred thousand animals were smuggled from continental Africa and some parts of Asia via Thailand and Vietnam, due to high demand of its nails and scales.

The population had declined up to 90 % over a period of just 8 years, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Africa Islamabad World Thailand China Same Vietnam Family From Asia

Recent Stories

SA, UAE to build oil refinery of wroth $70 billio ..

8 minutes ago

India continues to divert attention from HR violat ..

3 minutes ago

Govt taking serious measures for improvement of en ..

3 minutes ago

Road Map on CSTO Peacekeepers' Engagement in UN Ac ..

5 minutes ago

North Korea fires two 'unidentified projectiles': ..

5 minutes ago

Benin orders EU envoy out for 'subversive' activit ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.