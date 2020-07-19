Rescuer dies due to cardiac arrest during duty

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :A Rescue official embraced martyrdom in line with duty who died due to cardiac arrest as he was deputed at Chenab Rut hotel Head Muhammad Wala.

According to Rescue 1122 official Dr Kaleemullah, Rescuer namely Rao Tasawar Ali hailing from Vehari was serving as Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) motorbike service Rescue 1122 was on duty at Chenab Rut Hotel here on Sunday. Suddenly he feels chest pain and was shifted to Nishtar hospital by providing all type of first-aid but he could not be survived.

He prayed May Allah shower his blessings and give high ranks to the departed soul in Jannah.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak expressed sorrow and grief over sad demise of Rescuer.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to keep the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Khattak said that the Rescuer died while performing duty and deceased kept the status of 'Shaheed '.

