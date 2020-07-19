UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescuer Dies Due To Cardiac Arrest During Duty

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

Rescuer dies due to cardiac arrest during duty

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :A Rescue official embraced martyrdom in line with duty who died due to cardiac arrest as he was deputed at Chenab Rut hotel Head Muhammad Wala.

According to Rescue 1122 official Dr Kaleemullah, Rescuer namely Rao Tasawar Ali hailing from Vehari was serving as Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) motorbike service Rescue 1122 was on duty at Chenab Rut Hotel here on Sunday. Suddenly he feels chest pain and was shifted to Nishtar hospital by providing all type of first-aid but he could not be survived.

He prayed May Allah shower his blessings and give high ranks to the departed soul in Jannah.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak expressed sorrow and grief over sad demise of Rescuer.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to keep the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Khattak said that the Rescuer died while performing duty and deceased kept the status of 'Shaheed '.

APP /sak1700 hrs

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Hotel Died Vehari May Rescue 1122 Sunday Family All From Sad

Recent Stories

Ma’an&#039;s third social incubator to focus on ..

33 minutes ago

Obaid Al Tayer participates in 3rd meeting of G20 ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Mars Mission is UAE’s contribution to e ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints Secretary-General of the Em ..

3 hours ago

EAD rehabilitating mountainous natural habitats in ..

4 hours ago

National Human Rights Committee discusses preparat ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.