Rescuer Dies In Road Mishap In Khanewal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 03:52 PM

A rescuer crushed to death in motorbike-trailer collision near Mahar Shah here on Thursday

KHANEWAL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) -:A rescuer crushed to death in motorbike-trailer collision near Mahar Shah here on Thursday .

Rescue-1122 said that a rescuer Muhammad Waseem r/o 157/10-R was going back to his home on motorbike when a speeding trailer hit him. Consequently,he sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

The body was shifted to hospital for autopsy.

