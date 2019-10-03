Rescuer Dies In Road Mishap In Khanewal
KHANEWAL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) -:A rescuer crushed to death in motorbike-trailer collision near Mahar Shah here on Thursday .
Rescue-1122 said that a rescuer Muhammad Waseem r/o 157/10-R was going back to his home on motorbike when a speeding trailer hit him. Consequently,he sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.
The body was shifted to hospital for autopsy.