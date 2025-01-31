Open Menu

Rescuer Killed Mysteriously In Jaranwala

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2025 | 09:50 PM

Rescuer killed mysteriously in Jaranwala

An official of Rescue 1122 was shot dead under mysterious circumstances in the area of City Jaranwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) An official of Rescue 1122 was shot dead under mysterious circumstances in the area of City Jaranwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Friday that unidentified assailants opened fire and killed Rescue 1122 official Rae Abdun Nasir in Mohallah Anwar Abad.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the culprits, he added.

Recent Stories

Two Killed in separate road accidents in Khanewal

Two Killed in separate road accidents in Khanewal

2 minutes ago
 Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra presents credentials as Pe ..

Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra presents credentials as Permanent Delegate of Pakistan t ..

2 minutes ago
 Govt to provide Rs10000 cash assistance to 5000 fa ..

Govt to provide Rs10000 cash assistance to 5000 families in each constituency as ..

2 minutes ago
 Rescuer killed mysteriously in Jaranwala

Rescuer killed mysteriously in Jaranwala

2 minutes ago
 Awareness walks organized in Gungmandi, R.A.Bazar ..

Awareness walks organized in Gungmandi, R.A.Bazar areas against kite flying

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Serbia hold bilateral consultations

Pakistan, Serbia hold bilateral consultations

13 minutes ago
Hazza bin Zayed receives ECSSR delegation

Hazza bin Zayed receives ECSSR delegation

38 minutes ago
 Railways prioritizes passengers safety, investigat ..

Railways prioritizes passengers safety, investigation underway into Shalimar exp ..

36 minutes ago
 Chipmaker Intel beats revenue expectations amidst ..

Chipmaker Intel beats revenue expectations amidst Q4 loss

9 minutes ago
 17th Emirates Airline Festival of Literature showc ..

17th Emirates Airline Festival of Literature showcases beauty, authenticity of E ..

49 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Fencing Cl ..

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Fencing Club Board

49 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Board of Directors o ..

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Board of Directors of Al Ain Chess & Mind Games Cl ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan