Rescuer killed mysteriously in Jaranwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) An official of Rescue 1122 was shot dead under mysterious circumstances in the area of City Jaranwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Friday that unidentified assailants opened fire and killed Rescue 1122 official Rae Abdun Nasir in Mohallah Anwar Abad.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the culprits, he added.