Open Menu

Rescuer Saves Life Of A Youth

Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Rescuer saves life of a youth

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The Punjab emergency service (Rescue 1122) Sambrial saved life of a youth from drowning in the canal by taking timely action.

According to rescue spokesperson here on Wednesday, the rescue fire vehicle was patrolling the Upper Chenab Canal when they witnessed a youth jumped into the canal from the main bridge with the intention to commit suicide.

The rescue team promptly jumped and pulled out him alive, said rescue officials.

Later, it was revealed that the youth Shahzad Kamran (20) wanted to commit suicide due to unemployment.

Related Topics

Fire Punjab Vehicle Suicide Sambrial Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL

IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL

5 minutes ago
 Women's camp for Asia Cup starts in Karachi

Women's camp for Asia Cup starts in Karachi

11 minutes ago
 FIFA uses Arif Lohar’s song “Aa” to mark bir ..

FIFA uses Arif Lohar’s song “Aa” to mark birth of Lionel Messi

14 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in ..

Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict

15 hours ago
Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in he ..

Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave

15 hours ago
 Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rul ..

Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives

15 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confi ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed

18 hours ago
 PM announces duty-free solar panels for general pu ..

PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public

19 hours ago
 Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 Wo ..

Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024

20 hours ago
 Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan