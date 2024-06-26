Rescuer saves life of a youth

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The Punjab emergency service (Rescue 1122) Sambrial saved life of a youth from drowning in the canal by taking timely action.

According to rescue spokesperson here on Wednesday, the rescue fire vehicle was patrolling the Upper Chenab Canal when they witnessed a youth jumped into the canal from the main bridge with the intention to commit suicide.

The rescue team promptly jumped and pulled out him alive, said rescue officials.

Later, it was revealed that the youth Shahzad Kamran (20) wanted to commit suicide due to unemployment.