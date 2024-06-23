Open Menu

Rescuer Saves Life Of Boy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2024 | 04:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) A rescuer saved the life of a 16-year-old boy, who had fallen into a canal.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal told APP that EMT Mushtaq Ahmed, posted at Head Bombanwala, received information that Talha, a resident of Gojra, had become unconscious after falling into the canal. The official immediately called an ambulance and reached the spot.

He provided first aid and performed CPR on the victim.

DEO Engineer Naveed Iqbal said that Talha's breath began to recover after a continuous struggle for 15 minutes, while the ambulance shifted him to hospital, where he is out of danger.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain has appreciated the efforts of Rescue 1122 personnel Mushtaq Ahmed and appealed to parents not to allow their children to bathe in canals and rivers.

