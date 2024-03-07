Rescuers' Competitions Held At Rescue Central Station
Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2024 | 04:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Competitions between rescuers in different rescue techniques and operational skills were organised across the district under the supervision of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal at the Central Rescue Station.
According to a spokesperson, lead fire rescuers, emergency medical technicians, fire rescuers and rescue drivers from across the district participated in the competition.
Regional Emergency Officer Syed Kamal Abid reviewed the competitions and interviewed the winners of the year 2023.
In the competitions, the best lead fire rescuer Nadeem Akhtar, emergency medical technician Muhammed Shahbaz, fire rescuer Muhammad Mohsin and rescue driver Shahzad Akhtar were selected as the best rescuers of the year 2023.
Regional Emergency Officer Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid congratulated the best rescuers.
Further, Regional Emergency Officer Gujranwala said that the best rescuers from all the districts of Gujranula Division will also participate in the best rescuer competitions of Punjab at the Emergency Service academy.
Recent Stories
English Premier League: Check schedule of remaining matches
Pakistan welcomes Extraordinary Session of OIC Council of FMs
Swiss privacy firm observes high demand for VPN in Pakistan
‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s good if we get justice in our l ..
Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package
Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflective of Pak-US ties: Masood
PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allied parties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024
Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focuses on trade, security
Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for deadly 2021 stampede
Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, northern Punjab, northern areas ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sanjrani addresses retiring Senators at farewell gathering5 minutes ago
-
Mehran University’s senate approves budget of 4817.538 million rupees for 2023-245 minutes ago
-
Meeting discusses illegal occupation of ETPB properties5 minutes ago
-
ACE recovers Rs 11.5m from defaulters5 minutes ago
-
Sukkur IBA achieves AACSB international accreditation5 minutes ago
-
Ex- caretaker FM Jilani calls on PM Shehbaz15 minutes ago
-
ANF organises "Drug Awareness Poster Competition" between different Schools15 minutes ago
-
LDA, MCL team demolishes illegal structures15 minutes ago
-
Police resolve blind murder case of youth , alleged murderers arrested15 minutes ago
-
Prices of essential food items fixes during Ramazan25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan welcomes Extraordinary Session of OIC Council of FMs36 minutes ago
-
CJ, PHC visits blood donation camp45 minutes ago