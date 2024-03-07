Rescuers' competitions held at Rescue Central Station

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Competitions between rescuers in different rescue techniques and operational skills were organised across the district under the supervision of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal at the Central Rescue Station.

According to a spokesperson, lead fire rescuers, emergency medical technicians, fire rescuers and rescue drivers from across the district participated in the competition.

Regional Emergency Officer Syed Kamal Abid reviewed the competitions and interviewed the winners of the year 2023.

In the competitions, the best lead fire rescuer Nadeem Akhtar, emergency medical technician Muhammed Shahbaz, fire rescuer Muhammad Mohsin and rescue driver Shahzad Akhtar were selected as the best rescuers of the year 2023.

Regional Emergency Officer Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid congratulated the best rescuers.

Further, Regional Emergency Officer Gujranwala said that the best rescuers from all the districts of Gujranula Division will also participate in the best rescuer competitions of Punjab at the Emergency Service academy.