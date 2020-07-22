Rescuers concerned over rising fire, drowning cases in city Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122's weekly meeting held here to review operational preparedness showed concerns over rising fire and drowning cases in last week in city.

Chaired by District Emergency Officer (DEO), Dr Nattiq Hayat Ghalzai and attended by Director Admin & Operations, Dr Kaleem Ullah, In charge Safety, Dr Khalid Mahmood, Emergency Officer, Engineer Ahmad Kamal and others, the meeting expressed satisfaction to handle fire and drowning cases occurred in last week.

Dr Kaleem Ullah presented the weekly performance report and briefed the meeting about the cases and tacking by safety teams.

He said Rescuers handled these cases in an efficient manners with the best capabilities.

He informed that Rescuers Rao Tasawar laid down his life in line of duty in last week and Rescue 1122 was proud of him.

DEO, Dr Nattiq Hayat expressed satisfaction over the operational preparedness and was concerned over rising cases of fire and drowning.

He urged upon masses to follow SOPS in wake of COVID-19 and show collective responsibility to curtail these incidents.

He said services rendered by Shaheed rescuer, Rao Tasawar would be remembered. He prayed for the departed soul and his family.

About second tree plantation campaign of the year, Dr Ghalzai informed that Rescue had to achieve the target of planting 5,000 saplings in this year.

He appreciated role of rescuers in this connection.