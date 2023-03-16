UrduPoint.com

Rescuers Conclude Operation After Fishing Out 18 Downed Devotees

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2023 | 05:50 PM

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Operation for fishing out drowned devotees was culminated by rescuers after all 18 bodies were fished out in a tractor trolley tragedy in DG canal at Basiti Bhanda near Choti Zareen on last Friday A spokesperson for Rescue 1122, Asad Mustafa told APP on Thursday that they recovered bodies of Ruqqia (40), Wafadar (5) and three month old Abdullah today.

he informed that the operation was concluded on seventh day of the tragedy in which 18 devotees who were travelling to Sakhi Sarwat to attend a fair, had drowned after the tractor-trolley they were boarding in skidded of the road and plunged into the canal.

Reportedly the over speeding and failure of brakes resulted in the tragedy according to initial reports adding that the driver lost control of the tractor-trolley at a speed breaker on the road,he mentioned.

