Rescuers Demonstrate Skill With Modern Technology In Mock Flood Exercise
DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Rescue 1122 Dera Ghazi Khan successfully conducted the first district-level flood mock exercise on Thursday demonstrating skills and application of modern technology equipment to save lives and property in case of floods.
The exercise, conducted on the orders of PDMA, saw active participation from all line departments, including Health, Civil Defense, Livestock, Revenue Department, Punjab Police, and others. Farmers Development Organization set up a camp office showcasing essential flood rescue equipment at various stalls.
Deputy Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan graced the occasion as Chief Guest and was presented with a ceremonial salute by the smartly turned-out contingent of rescuers. The DC then took a tour of the rescue and preparedness stalls set up by Rescue 1122 and other departments.
Rescue 1122 displayed its full range of flood response equipment, including water rescue gear, OBM engines, life jackets, life buoys, life lines, and more.
District Emergency Officer, Engr.
Ahmad Kamal gave a briefing to the DC highlighting the advanced rescue equipment including Sonar Devices, Search Cameras, Combi Tools, and Life Locator Devices, all essential for locating and rescuing individuals-both alive and deceased-during flood emergencies.
The DC appreciated the overall preparedness and commended Rescue 1122 for consistently being on the front line in all emergency situations. He said, Rescue 1122, in collaboration with all line departments, was fully equipped and ready to effectively manage flood.
The DC also visited the Rescue Control Room where he was introduced to the EMDS software, which supports live tracking of ambulances and emergency vehicles.
He especially commended the CPR demonstration conducted by Rescue Scouts, recognizing their competence and professionalism.
He termed the DDMA a highly effective platform for coordination among all stakeholder departments, and emphasized that such collaborative efforts are crucial for ensuring a successful and efficient response to expected flood threat.
