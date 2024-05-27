Rescuers Extinguished Fire At Girls School
Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2024 | 06:30 PM
GHAZI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) A fire broke out at Government Girls High School, Serikot, Tehsil Ghazi on Monday, due to unknown reasons. The fire engulfed the school building, and it took three hours to extinguished it.
TMG Ghazi, Rescue 1122, and Tarbela Dam Fire Brigade vehicles took part in the operation. The school’s record and furniture were completely destroyed, and the building was left in ruins. Fortunately, 600 students and staff were rescued, and no one was injured.
According to details, the fire broke out at 8:40 am today. At the time of the fire, around 600 students and staff were present in the school.
As soon as the fire was reported, local residents, Muslim League (N) District President Sahibzada Hamed Shah, SHO Ghazi Cadet Amer, and VC Chairman Serikot Malik Adil Mashwani rushed to the scene and started rescue operations.
Contact was made with various organizations, and fire brigade vehicles were called in. Initially, local residents rescued the
students and staff, and no one was injured.
The school building was completely destroyed, and the furniture and records were burnt. After three hours of struggle, the fire was brought under control by four fire brigade vehicles. Later, DC Haripur Khan Muhammad, Assistant Commissioner Ghazi Fozia Mohsin, and District Education Officer Women Haripur Shagufta Jabin also arrived at the scene and supervised the rescue operations.
The school building was completely destroyed in the fire, making it impossible for the students to continue their education in the building, and posing a danger to their lives.”
