Open Menu

Rescuers Extinguished Fire At Girls School

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Rescuers extinguished fire at Girls school

GHAZI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) A fire broke out at Government Girls High School, Serikot, Tehsil Ghazi on Monday, due to unknown reasons. The fire engulfed the school building, and it took three hours to extinguished it.

TMG Ghazi, Rescue 1122, and Tarbela Dam Fire Brigade vehicles took part in the operation. The school’s record and furniture were completely destroyed, and the building was left in ruins. Fortunately, 600 students and staff were rescued, and no one was injured.

According to details, the fire broke out at 8:40 am today. At the time of the fire, around 600 students and staff were present in the school.

As soon as the fire was reported, local residents, Muslim League (N) District President Sahibzada Hamed Shah, SHO Ghazi Cadet Amer, and VC Chairman Serikot Malik Adil Mashwani rushed to the scene and started rescue operations.

Contact was made with various organizations, and fire brigade vehicles were called in. Initially, local residents rescued the

students and staff, and no one was injured.

The school building was completely destroyed, and the furniture and records were burnt. After three hours of struggle, the fire was brought under control by four fire brigade vehicles. Later, DC Haripur Khan Muhammad, Assistant Commissioner Ghazi Fozia Mohsin, and District Education Officer Women Haripur Shagufta Jabin also arrived at the scene and supervised the rescue operations.

The school building was completely destroyed in the fire, making it impossible for the students to continue their education in the building, and posing a danger to their lives.”

Related Topics

Injured Fire Education Vehicles Dam Haripur Ghazi Rescue 1122 Women Muslim Government

Recent Stories

PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to ..

PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow

1 hour ago
 The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace ..

The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones

1 hour ago
 PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching he ..

PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave

1 hour ago
 Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

2 hours ago
 Seven desks established under SIFC to attract fore ..

Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign

2 hours ago
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President ..

PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election

5 hours ago
 Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsi ..

Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today

6 hours ago
 Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pa ..

Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Pales ..

PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan