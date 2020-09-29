Rescuers fight for excellence in duty

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Rescuers from Muzaffargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah and Rajanpur districts joined a skill proficiency test to finalize a team for participation in the 9th National Rescue Challenge to be held in Lahore, officials said on Tuesday.

The exercise was organized at DG Khan on the orders of DG Rescue 1122 Punjab Dr. Rizwan Naseer (Sitara-e-Imtiaz) and Muzaffargarh rescuers turned out to be swifter and efficient.

Rescuers from all the four districts participated in five category contests including fire fight challenge, trauma challenge, rescue from a higher place, rescue from a deep well and water search operation.

The Muzaffargarh team led by district emergency officer Dr. Nayyar Alam won the contest by demonstrating their swift response and proficiency. Rescuers from DG Khan were runner up while those from Layyah and Rajanpur grabbed third and fourth position respectively.