UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescuers Fight For Excellence In Duty

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 05:53 PM

Rescuers fight for excellence in duty

Rescuers from Muzaffargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah and Rajanpur districts joined a skill proficiency test to finalize a team for participation in the 9th National Rescue Challenge to be held in Lahore, officials said on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Rescuers from Muzaffargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah and Rajanpur districts joined a skill proficiency test to finalize a team for participation in the 9th National Rescue Challenge to be held in Lahore, officials said on Tuesday.

The exercise was organized at DG Khan on the orders of DG Rescue 1122 Punjab Dr. Rizwan Naseer (Sitara-e-Imtiaz) and Muzaffargarh rescuers turned out to be swifter and efficient.

Rescuers from all the four districts participated in five category contests including fire fight challenge, trauma challenge, rescue from a higher place, rescue from a deep well and water search operation.

The Muzaffargarh team led by district emergency officer Dr. Nayyar Alam won the contest by demonstrating their swift response and proficiency. Rescuers from DG Khan were runner up while those from Layyah and Rajanpur grabbed third and fourth position respectively.

Related Topics

Lahore Fire Punjab Water Dera Ghazi Khan Muzaffargarh Rajanpur Rescue 1122 All From

Recent Stories

Essex Country Cricket Club apologizes for pouring ..

10 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat expresses concerns over safety, prot ..

16 minutes ago

PM once again vows to bring Nawaz Sharif back to P ..

31 minutes ago

Motorway gang-related case: ATC orders holding of ..

2 minutes ago

NATO Supports Georgia's Internationally Recognized ..

2 minutes ago

Sohail Lashari elected as President Pak-Iran Joint ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.