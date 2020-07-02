UrduPoint.com
Rescuers Fish Out Three Bodies From Chenab

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 01:16 PM

Rescuers fished out bodies of three teenager cousins who were drowned while swimming in the Chenab at basti Nizam uddin Wala, Shehr Sultan here on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Rescuers fished out bodies of three teenager cousins who were drowned while swimming in the Chenab at basti Nizam uddin Wala, Shehr Sultan here on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Rescue 1122 said that the four cousins went mussing while they were swimming in the river on Wednesday.

He informed that water search teams recovered bodies of Mohsin Omer (15), Fayyaz (16) and Ansar Omer (18) on second day while operation was in progress for finding out the fourth body.

The boys were students of matriculation and belonged to Sammey Wala, he said and added that the bodies were handed over to the heirs.

Mohsin and Ansar were real bothers,according to locals.

