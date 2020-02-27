UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescuers Free A Trapped Crow In Muzaffargarh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 05:01 PM

Rescuers free a trapped crow in Muzaffargarh

Rescuers of 1122 freed a crow who was trapped with a string at the last branch of a long tree at doctors colony of DHQ hospital here on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Rescuers of 1122 freed a crow who was trapped with a string at the last branch of a long tree at doctors colony of DHQ hospital here on Thursday.

An official of Rescue 1122 Muzaffargarh said that residents of the doctors colony informed the rescuers that a crow had been trapped with a string of kite on the last branch of a long tree for the last one day.

He said that after the receiving the information, they responded and after hectic efforts, the crow was rescued.

The rescuers got the bird drank water and freed it into the skies, he concluded.

Related Topics

Water Muzaffargarh Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Chairman NAB listens over 1,550 complaints directl ..

18 seconds ago

ADB approves another $2 mln to help Asia and the P ..

19 seconds ago

Malaysian parliament to decide new PM amid crisis

5 minutes ago

Cricket: Women's T20 World Cup tables

5 minutes ago

Kremlin Has No Initiatives to Perpetuate Murdered ..

5 minutes ago

NA body recommends ban on cotton import

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.