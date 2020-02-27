Rescuers free a trapped crow in Muzaffargarh

(@FahadShabbir)

Rescuers of 1122 freed a crow who was trapped with a string at the last branch of a long tree at doctors colony of DHQ hospital here on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Rescuers of 1122 freed a crow who was trapped with a string at the last branch of a long tree at doctors colony of DHQ hospital here on Thursday.

An official of Rescue 1122 Muzaffargarh said that residents of the doctors colony informed the rescuers that a crow had been trapped with a string of kite on the last branch of a long tree for the last one day.

He said that after the receiving the information, they responded and after hectic efforts, the crow was rescued.

The rescuers got the bird drank water and freed it into the skies, he concluded.