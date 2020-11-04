Rescuers hand over cash, cell phone to heirs of road accident victim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Rescuers handed over Rs46, 000 cash and cell phone to heirs of an injured person during road accident near Lahore Morr.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a motorcyclist namely Muhammad Yasin resident of Kabirwala was injured in a road accident.

Upon receiving the information, Rescuers rushed to the spot and found Rs46,000 cash and a cell phone from there and safely handed over the money to heirs of the victim.

The heirs hailed the honesty of Rescuers and termed that they felt sense of safety by seeing Rescue jawans.

APP /qbs-sak