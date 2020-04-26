UrduPoint.com
Rescuers Hand Over Cash, Goods To Heir

Sun 26th April 2020 | 01:30 PM

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Setting the example of honesty, Rescuers handed over the cash and other goods to heir of victims of private ambulance accident occurred yesterday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, a private ambulance had collided with truck near 8-chak Motorway M-4 a day before in which four family members killed and three others wounded.

Rescue 1122 officials handed over Rs 23, 000 money and four mobile phones recovered from the incident site to the heir.

Heir thanked Rescue 1122 District Emergency Officer Dr Ijaz Anjum over quick respond and remaining in touch with them in difficult time.

APP /sak

