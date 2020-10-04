Rescuers hand over Rs 700,000 cash to heirs of road accident victim

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Setting the example of honesty, Rescuers handed over seven lac cash to heirs of an injured person which they found from the victim's motorcycle during road accident near 3-kassi Multan Road.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a motorcyclist was on its way when motorcycle slipped and fell down.

The fire erupted into motorcycle due to felling down and the rider also sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 jawans reached on the spot and extinguish fire.

The rescuers found Rs 700,000 cash into a bag which was hanged on motorcycle and they safely handed over the money to heirs of the victim.

The heirs hailed the honesty of Rescuers and termed that they felt sense of safety by seeing Rescue jawans.

