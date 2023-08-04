Rescuers help children cross floodwaters to reach home

Rescue-1122 teams were active in flood-hit areas of district Muzaffargarh helping stranded people and children to cross the floodwaters safely to reach their homes

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Rescue-1122 teams were active in flood-hit areas of district Muzaffargarh helping stranded people and children to cross the floodwaters safely to reach their homes.

In a statement, District Emergency Officer Dr Hussain Mian said rescuers helped people of Basti Ganji and Jawana Bangla in tahsil Muzaffargarh and Bait Kandrala in tahsil Kot Addu.

At Jawana Bangla, they helped a Madarsah student and many other children cross flood waters safely.

Rescuers also rescued a calf after it slipped into floodwater and handed it over to its owner at Basti Ganji, Mauza Jarh.