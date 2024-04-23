Open Menu

Rescuer's Heroic Struggle Leads Ailing-student To Successfully Attempt Paper In Examination Hall

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Rescuer's heroic struggle leads ailing-student to successfully attempt paper in examination hall

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Rescue 1122 imparted treatment to a student whose health deteriorated in the examination hall when she was appearing in 2nd year's paper, here in Multan.

According to Rescue 1122, a female student underwent some sort of health issue when she was appearing in a paper in the examination hall at Government Girls Higher Secondary school.

Rescue 1122 team rushed to the site for treatment. It was very much essential to maintain IV lines (Drip) for the girl's health stability.

A Rescuer named Mehmood ul Hassan also monitored IV line (Drip) for a certain time period while performing duty near the student in the examination hall. Meanwhile, the girl's parents also rushed to the site. They however appreciated the Rescuer Mehmood ul Hassan. The girl successfully completed her paper.

