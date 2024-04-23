- Home
- Pakistan
- Rescuer's heroic struggle leads ailing-student to successfully attempt paper in examination hall
Rescuer's Heroic Struggle Leads Ailing-student To Successfully Attempt Paper In Examination Hall
Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2024 | 04:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Rescue 1122 imparted treatment to a student whose health deteriorated in the examination hall when she was appearing in 2nd year's paper, here in Multan.
According to Rescue 1122, a female student underwent some sort of health issue when she was appearing in a paper in the examination hall at Government Girls Higher Secondary school.
Rescue 1122 team rushed to the site for treatment. It was very much essential to maintain IV lines (Drip) for the girl's health stability.
A Rescuer named Mehmood ul Hassan also monitored IV line (Drip) for a certain time period while performing duty near the student in the examination hall. Meanwhile, the girl's parents also rushed to the site. They however appreciated the Rescuer Mehmood ul Hassan. The girl successfully completed her paper.
Recent Stories
Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears
TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village
LCCI language courses from May 1
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Knowledge without morality serves powerful: Dr Jamileh Alamolhoda6 minutes ago
-
RPO chairs board meeting6 minutes ago
-
Dera board’s examination centers inspected6 minutes ago
-
Woman’s body found7 minutes ago
-
President for comprehensive efforts to prevent heart diseases7 minutes ago
-
CPPA seeks Rs 2.94 per unit increase in tariff for March17 minutes ago
-
Unknown person shot dead police constable27 minutes ago
-
Teenager dies of suffocation27 minutes ago
-
Shehbaz Town searched during operation27 minutes ago
-
Voters rejected PTI's narrative of hatred, hypocrisy and lies in bye-elections: Tarar36 minutes ago
-
President highlights significance of enhanced aerial connectivity36 minutes ago
-
SP conducted Khuli Katchery to address public complaints36 minutes ago