Rescuers Hold Child Delivery In Ambulance

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2022 | 02:09 PM

Rescuers hold child delivery in ambulance

Emergency medical technicians of rescue ambulance service performed safe delivery of pregnant woman Wednesday morning

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Emergency medical technicians of rescue ambulance service performed safe delivery of pregnant woman Wednesday morning.

According to rescuer, it received call from area called Jhajho Shah of Shujabad at 9:27 a.m. that the woman was about to give birth of a child.

A professional team was dispatched to deal with the gynae emergency in skilful manner.

The patient gave birth to male child in ambulance when she was being removed to THQ hospital Shujabad, it was said.

After birth, both of the woman and child were shifted to THQ hospital to protect them from health complications emerging from the delivery.

District Officer Dr Kaleem hailed services of rescue team with pinning hope that it would keep on protecting lives of masses quite professional way what it had performed in the delivery case.

