Rescuers Hold Mock Drills
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2024 | 06:15 PM
Mock drills were held at Forward Sports Sahuwala to test the incident command and control system and evaluate the operational capabilities of rescuers in connection with “World Firefighters Day”
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Mock drills were held at Forward sports Sahuwala to test the incident command and control system and evaluate the operational capabilities of rescuers in connection with “World Firefighters Day.”
Teams of rescuers, rescue guards and Forward Sports participated in it. District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal performed duties as Incident Commander and Rescue and Safety Officer Muhammad Ehsan as Operational Commander.
Regional Emergency Officer Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid and CEO Forward Sports Khawaja Masood, Chairman Industrial Safety and Risk Management of Chamber of Commerce Sialkot Shehbaz Saim inspected the mock drills. The Regional Emergency Officer said that the purpose of the mock exercise was to evaluate the operational capabilities of the rescuers so that the public could be helped in a better way in an emergency.
CEO of Forward Sports Khawaja Masood praised the rescuers and the team of Forward Sports for conducting the successful mock drill and said such drills are also very important for the safety of factory workers. "Firefighters are our national heroes and we are proud of them."
Chairman Industrial Safety and Risk Management of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Shehbaz Saim praised the rescuers for conducting the mock exercise and said that the chamber would provide support to the rescuers in every way to save the industries and buildings from accidents.
Later, prayers were offered for the firefighters who had been martyred during rescue operations.
Recent Stories
Stern action against overloaded vehicles ordered
Italian ambassador calls on governor, visits Quaid's room
Village committees assures support to govt in maintaining peace
Randhawa directs to clean all nullah's of Islamabad before monsoon
Tourists, locals enjoy traditional sports, music in Qaqlasht Festival
May 9 was a planned conspiracy: Khawaja Asif
US blames Rwanda for deadly attack on displaced camp in DR Congo
Rs.812.4 million fine imposed on 7774 power pilferers
Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori administers anti-polio drops to his son
President Asif Ali Zardari approves appointments of Governors
PCB, franchise owners discuss window for PSL 2025
Speakers in TIIF for improving, corporate governance system in Uzbekistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Stern action against overloaded vehicles ordered2 minutes ago
-
Italian ambassador calls on governor, visits Quaid's room2 minutes ago
-
Village committees assures support to govt in maintaining peace2 minutes ago
-
Randhawa directs to clean all nullah's of Islamabad before monsoon2 minutes ago
-
Tourists, locals enjoy traditional sports, music in Qaqlasht Festival2 minutes ago
-
May 9 was a planned conspiracy: Khawaja Asif17 minutes ago
-
Rs.812.4 million fine imposed on 7774 power pilferers17 minutes ago
-
Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori administers anti-polio drops to his son37 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari approves appointments of Governors37 minutes ago
-
Randhawa commends ICT Police's efforts in maintaining law, order47 minutes ago
-
Excise Police foiled attempt of narcotics smuggling47 minutes ago
-
CM launches Pakistan's 1st Automated Fare Collection System for People's Bus Service47 minutes ago