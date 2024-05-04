Rescuers hold mock drills

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Mock drills were held at Forward sports Sahuwala to test the incident command and control system and evaluate the operational capabilities of rescuers in connection with “World Firefighters Day.”

Teams of rescuers, rescue guards and Forward Sports participated in it. District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal performed duties as Incident Commander and Rescue and Safety Officer Muhammad Ehsan as Operational Commander.

Regional Emergency Officer Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid and CEO Forward Sports Khawaja Masood, Chairman Industrial Safety and Risk Management of Chamber of Commerce Sialkot Shehbaz Saim inspected the mock drills. The Regional Emergency Officer said that the purpose of the mock exercise was to evaluate the operational capabilities of the rescuers so that the public could be helped in a better way in an emergency.

CEO of Forward Sports Khawaja Masood praised the rescuers and the team of Forward Sports for conducting the successful mock drill and said such drills are also very important for the safety of factory workers. "Firefighters are our national heroes and we are proud of them."

Chairman Industrial Safety and Risk Management of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Shehbaz Saim praised the rescuers for conducting the mock exercise and said that the chamber would provide support to the rescuers in every way to save the industries and buildings from accidents.

Later, prayers were offered for the firefighters who had been martyred during rescue operations.