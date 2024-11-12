Open Menu

Rescuers Honoured

Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Rescuers honoured

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) District Emergency Officer (DEO) of Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) Zaffar Iqbal distributed commendation certificates among best rescue firefighters.

Addressing the certificate distribution ceremony, he said that an oil tanker at a petrol station had caught fire a couple of days ago which might cause any major accident but firefighters of Rescue 1122 controlled the situation and saved the petrol pump and its nearby area from an untoward incident.

Hence, in recognition of the excellent service of the firefighters, commendation certificates were awarded to them with a hope that they would continue such performance in future, he added.

