Rescuers Honoured For Saving Woman's Life
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) A woman attempted to take her own life by jumping into a river in Muzaffargarh due to a domestic dispute. Thanks to the swift and courageous response of Rescue 1122 personnel, the incident ended in a life saved.
Rescue Officer Muhammad Younas and Emergency Medical Technician Fida Hussain responded promptly to the emergency call. Demonstrating exceptional bravery and professionalism, they successfully rescued the woman, preventing a tragic loss of life.
In recognition of their heroic efforts, a special ceremony was held at the Central Rescue Station, Muzaffargarh, where both officers were awarded commendation certificates for their outstanding performance.
Speaking at the event, District Emergency Officer Engineer Ubaidullah Khan praised the team, stating, "There is no greater service than saving a human life. Our rescuers have shown not only bravery but an unwavering dedication to public safety. This incident is a powerful reminder that Rescue 1122 is not just an emergency service — it is a beacon of hope and humanity."
The ceremony highlighted Rescue 1122’s commitment to rapid response and life-saving interventions, reinforcing public trust in the service as a lifeline during critical emergencies.
