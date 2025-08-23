Open Menu

Rescuers Honoured For Saving Woman's Life

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Rescuers honoured for saving woman's life

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) A woman attempted to take her own life by jumping into a river in Muzaffargarh due to a domestic dispute. Thanks to the swift and courageous response of Rescue 1122 personnel, the incident ended in a life saved.

Rescue Officer Muhammad Younas and Emergency Medical Technician Fida Hussain responded promptly to the emergency call. Demonstrating exceptional bravery and professionalism, they successfully rescued the woman, preventing a tragic loss of life.

In recognition of their heroic efforts, a special ceremony was held at the Central Rescue Station, Muzaffargarh, where both officers were awarded commendation certificates for their outstanding performance.

Speaking at the event, District Emergency Officer Engineer Ubaidullah Khan praised the team, stating, "There is no greater service than saving a human life. Our rescuers have shown not only bravery but an unwavering dedication to public safety. This incident is a powerful reminder that Rescue 1122 is not just an emergency service — it is a beacon of hope and humanity."

The ceremony highlighted Rescue 1122’s commitment to rapid response and life-saving interventions, reinforcing public trust in the service as a lifeline during critical emergencies.

Recent Stories

Maxwell clears President Trump, denies Epstein had ..

Maxwell clears President Trump, denies Epstein had client list

29 minutes ago
 TECNO Joins Hands with Alkhidmat Foundation to Sup ..

TECNO Joins Hands with Alkhidmat Foundation to Support Flood-Affected Families i ..

31 minutes ago
 Australia suffer fifth consecutive ODI series defe ..

Australia suffer fifth consecutive ODI series defeat against South Africa

47 minutes ago
 Eggplant: A powerful ingredient for weight loss, h ..

Eggplant: A powerful ingredient for weight loss, health benefits

58 minutes ago
 Rajab Butt reacts to arrest of fellow YouTuber Duc ..

Rajab Butt reacts to arrest of fellow YouTuber Ducky Bhai

1 hour ago
 Emirates Rulers offer condolences to Saudi King on ..

Emirates Rulers offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of mother of Prince F ..

1 hour ago
Kazakh President awards APC President Majid Al-Usa ..

Kazakh President awards APC President Majid Al-Usaimi 'Order of Friendship'

2 hours ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended f ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended for five days

3 hours ago
 Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Si ..

Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Sindh CTD operation

3 hours ago

Field Marshal Munir reiterates Pakistan’s Army’s resolve to stand with Baloc ..

3 hours ago
 Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portu ..

Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portugal

3 hours ago
 UAE boats dominate sprint scene at F1H2O World Cha ..

UAE boats dominate sprint scene at F1H2O World Championship opener in Lake Toba

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan