Rescuers Imparted Training About B CPR, Bleeding Control

Muhammad Irfan 21 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :The Rescue-1122 has launched training for rescuers under the Pakistan Lifesaving Programme' in the district.

Under the supervision of Rescue Safety Officers Faisal Muneer and Muhammad Shahid, Station Coordinator Fahad Amin, Instructor Muzammal Hussain, Faraz Bakhtiar imparted training to the the rescuers.

District Emergency Officer Ihtesham Wahla said the objective of the programme was to educate rescuers about CPR [cardio-pulmonary resuscitation], bleeding control and other first-aid techniques.

He said that the major cause of deaths during accidents is excessive bleeding and heart failure in our country.

He said that Rescue-1122 would educate 1.5 million common people about CPR and bleeding control of the injured persons after any incident.

