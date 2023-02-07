UrduPoint.com

Rescuers Leave For Turkiye For Relief Operation

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2023 | 08:02 PM

On the direction of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, UN-certified rescuers along with seven medical team have been sent to Turkiye for helping the earthquake victims

The rescuers will reach Turkiye to take part in the rescue and relief operations.

DG Rescue Dr Rizwan Naseer is supervising the team.

The rescue team includes a search squad, two technical rescue squads and a 7-member medical team.

Medical team members are skilled in providing medical aid to the injured. The team alsoincludes a communication and logistics squad.

