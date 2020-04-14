Rescuers morale high to serve masses amind COVID-19: Director General Rescue 1122

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 06:50 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Director General Rescue 1122 Rizwan Nasir said that the morale of Rescuers was very high to serve the masses amid COVID-19.

He said this while visiting Rescue 1122 Station here on Tuesday. The basic aim to visit different stations of south Punjab was to encourage Rescuers, the DG said adding that he was very much glad to see the morale of the Rescuers.

Rescuers were serving on frontlines and their services were remarkable in the circumstances. He reviewed performance and different affairs of the Rescue 1122 station and expressed satisfaction. He encouraged staffers and directed them to take special care and follow complete guidelines while serving the masses. Earlier, District Emergency Officer Dr Muhammad Irshad ul Haq and other staffers welcomed the DG Rescue 1122.

