Rescuers Observe Kashmir Military Siege Day

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

Rescuers observe Kashmir Military Siege Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) on Wednesday observed 'Military Siege Day' (Youm-e-Istehsal) to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

A central ceremony of Youm-e-Istehsal was held at Rescue Headquarters, Thokar Niaz Baig, in which, senior officers of the Emergency Services academy, instructors, and large numbers of rescue cadets participated in the rally.

DG Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer along with senior rescue officers hoisted flags of Kashmir and Pakistan.

The rescuers condemned the illegal, immoral, and inhuman act of August 5, 2019 by fascist Indian government. They prayed for peace and prosperity of Pakistan and Shuhada of the nation.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rizwan Naseer paid a rich tribute to the sacrifices of people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and said that we being Pakistani were raising voice to show solidarity with our Kashmir brethren.

Dr Rizwan said that all rescuer should know about the new map of Pakistan that also negate Indian illegal occupational action of August 5 last year and this map had been endorsed by the Federal cabinet.

As per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan this new official map would be used in the curriculum, he said and added that effortsand struggle of Kashmiris would not go waste as they would getindependence one day.

