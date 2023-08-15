Rescuers of emergency service-Rescue 1122 awarded for excellent performance

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Budget Officer of Finance Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohni Saleem on Tuesday awarded certificates of appreciation to rescuers of the district emergency service-1122 in recognition of their impressive performance during Muharram 2023.

The rescue teams were awarded on the occasion of his visit to the control room and station-11 of Rescue 1122, Dera Ismail Khan.

On this occasion, District Emergency Officer Awais Babar gave a detailed briefing to the distinguished guest on the control room and the communication system including the emergency equipment available in Station 11.

Speaking on the occasion, the budget officer lauded the role of rescue 1122 service in providing prompt services during emergencies and added that awarding certificates to rescuers would further boost its performance.