Open Menu

Rescuers Performance Reviewed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2023 | 06:39 PM

Rescuers performance reviewed

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal visited the Pasrur tehsil rescue station and reviewed the performance of rescue teams

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal visited the Pasrur tehsil rescue station and reviewed the performance of rescue teams.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the purpose of the visit was to evaluate the performance of the rescuers. Tehsil In-charge Rescue and Safety Officer Muhammad Ehsan showed him round.

The DEO reviewed the appearance of the rescuers, ambulances and fire vehicles, store records and performance of rescuers.

The rescuers also presented a practical model of the parade which was led by Hamid Nawaz.

Emergency officer Irfan Yaqoob and store incharge Rameez Arshad were also present.

The DEO said that the rescuers should take care of their physical health as only healthy rescuers could perform the public service in the truest sense. "Be careful while driving in winter due to fog, especially at night to avoid accidents, he added.

He expressed satisfaction with the performance of the rescue station.

Related Topics

Fire Visit Vehicles Pasrur Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Police carry out search operations in different ar ..

Police carry out search operations in different areas

2 minutes ago
 Robber held with stolen bike in Kalat

Robber held with stolen bike in Kalat

2 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

6 minutes ago
 KSA announces 700 scholarships for Pak students

KSA announces 700 scholarships for Pak students

2 minutes ago
 2-day Horse, Cattle Show to begin from 20 December ..

2-day Horse, Cattle Show to begin from 20 December in Nawabshah

2 minutes ago
 Water supply to Sukkur barrage's canals to remain ..

Water supply to Sukkur barrage's canals to remain suspended for 18 days

6 minutes ago
50 Assistant Sub-Inspectors in Hazara Police Promo ..

50 Assistant Sub-Inspectors in Hazara Police Promoted to Sub-Inspectors, Recogni ..

2 minutes ago
 Police arrest 12 for possessing illegal weapons

Police arrest 12 for possessing illegal weapons

2 minutes ago
 Child kidnapped for Rs 60m ransom recovered from D ..

Child kidnapped for Rs 60m ransom recovered from DG Khan, kidnapper arrested

2 minutes ago
 Sporting arms manufacturing unit discuss uplift of ..

Sporting arms manufacturing unit discuss uplift of sector with KP Minister

2 minutes ago
 Over 128.5m voters to decide fate of 175 political ..

Over 128.5m voters to decide fate of 175 political parties; ROs issue public not ..

7 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi drive ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi drives Punjab's high-protein fodder ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan