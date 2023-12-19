Rescuers performance reviewed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal visited the Pasrur tehsil rescue station and reviewed the performance of rescue teams.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the purpose of the visit was to evaluate the performance of the rescuers. Tehsil In-charge Rescue and Safety Officer Muhammad Ehsan showed him round.

The DEO reviewed the appearance of the rescuers, ambulances and fire vehicles, store records and performance of rescuers.

The rescuers also presented a practical model of the parade which was led by Hamid Nawaz.

Emergency officer Irfan Yaqoob and store incharge Rameez Arshad were also present.

The DEO said that the rescuers should take care of their physical health as only healthy rescuers could perform the public service in the truest sense. "Be careful while driving in winter due to fog, especially at night to avoid accidents, he added.

He expressed satisfaction with the performance of the rescue station.