Rescuers' pioneer batch completes 17 years of service

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The members of pioneer batch of Rescue 1122 gathered here at Emergency Services Headquarters on Monday to commemorate the completion of 17 years of service.

The members recalled the memories and the moments they passed in establishing a lifesaving service which rescued over 9.3 million emergency victims and saved losses worth over Rs. 501 billion while responding to over 163, 000 fire incidents in Punjab.

In this regard, a ceremony led by DG Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer was organized at Emergency Services Headquarters in which pioneer officers including DD (HR) Dr. Foaad Shahzad Mirza, DEO Nankana Sahib Muhammad Akram, RSO Muhammad Azam, Sifwat Sajjad, Anjum, Rana Qadeer, Imran Ali, Rana Ehsan, Hafiz Hafeez, Zia-ul-Mustafa, Ameer Usman, Sajid Ali, and others participated.

Recalling the moments and collective efforts for establishing a model emergency management system in Pakistan, Dr.

Rizwan Naseer congratulated the rescuers of the pioneer batch and said, "I along with around pioneer rescuers were worried about their training when the commandant elite police provided the training ground of Elite Police at Bedian. We started from zero, we have established a modern training institute in Lahore which is a model among the SAARC countries." As many as 20000 emergency personnel across Pakistan have been provided training including 14000 personnel from Punjab, he said and added that today, Pakistan Rescue Team of Rescue 1122 Lahore has gained another honor being a first United Nations-INSARAG Classified team in South Asia.

He asked the district emergency officers to ensure their physical fitness and enhance their capacities and performance.

He stressed upon them to maintain service standards set by the pioneer batch.