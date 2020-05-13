Rescuers presented salute

The civil society and NGOs presented salute to rescuers performing duties on front line against COVID-19

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :The civil society and NGOs presented salute to rescuers performing duties on front line against COVID-19.

Chairman of an NGO Mian Nadeem, General Secretary Yousuf Ihsan, Muhammad Mohsin and other notable personalities paid rich tributes to rescue workers performing duties on front line against coronavirus pandemic and also presented them bouquets.

DO Emergency Ihtesham Wahla, Emergency Office Operations Ghulam Shabir, Safety Officer Tariq Siddique and large numbers of rescuers were present on the occasion.

DO Emergency hailed the efforts of civil society and NGO members and ensured that Rescue 1122 will continue its role in provision of emergency services to people without any delay.