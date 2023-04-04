Close
Rescuers Put Off Fire At Plastic Factory

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2023 | 11:04 PM

Rescue 1122 firefighters extinguished a fire at a plastic factory near Mukhtar A Sheikh Trust hospital in the city on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Rescue 1122 firefighters extinguished a fire at a plastic factory near Mukhtar A Sheikh Trust hospital in the city on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that they received information that a plastic factory that used to melt plastic to convert it into granules somehow caught fire and there were flames and smoke visible.

Two firefighting vehicles and an ambulance rushed to the site and extinguished the fire after a few hours-long struggle.

No one was injured and people living nearby also remained safe, the spokesman said.

