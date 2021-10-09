Rescuers rally to create awareness on natural calamities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Local rescue department took out a rally here Saturday in connection with National Disaster Day to create awareness among people about impacts of natural calamities hitting on the earth.

In connection with the day, In-charge of rescue service Alipur, Akhtar Bhutta, said the event was aimed at providing information the general public as how to remain safe from attack of natural disasters and how to save others lives by taking help from rescuers, he added.

He said 'We must stay away from trees and electric poles in case quake comes in the city and shift ourselves forthwith to safer places" He invited the youth to come ahead and get training from them to protect people's lives during pathetic situation of natural calamities.

A large number of students of local educational institutions, scouts and rescue's officials came up to participate in the walk.