UrduPoint.com

Rescuers Rally To Create Awareness On Natural Calamities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 02:10 PM

Rescuers rally to create awareness on natural calamities

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Local rescue department took out a rally here Saturday in connection with National Disaster Day to create awareness among people about impacts of natural calamities hitting on the earth.

In connection with the day, In-charge of rescue service Alipur, Akhtar Bhutta, said the event was aimed at providing information the general public as how to remain safe from attack of natural disasters and how to save others lives by taking help from rescuers, he added.

He said 'We must stay away from trees and electric poles in case quake comes in the city and shift ourselves forthwith to safer places" He invited the youth to come ahead and get training from them to protect people's lives during pathetic situation of natural calamities.

A large number of students of local educational institutions, scouts and rescue's officials came up to participate in the walk.

Related Topics

Attack Alipur Event From

Recent Stories

UN chief slams 'horrific' attack at Kunduz mosque ..

UN chief slams 'horrific' attack at Kunduz mosque

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner for special action to control inflati ..

Commissioner for special action to control inflation

5 minutes ago
 Genesis postpone UK tour dates over positive Covid ..

Genesis postpone UK tour dates over positive Covid tests

5 minutes ago
 Russia Records 29,362 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 29,362 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

14 minutes ago
 UN chief slams 'horrific' attack at Kunduz mosque ..

UN chief slams 'horrific' attack at Kunduz mosque

14 minutes ago
 Newly promulgated NAB Ordinance 2021 challenged be ..

Newly promulgated NAB Ordinance 2021 challenged before LHC

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.