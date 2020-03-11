Rescuers recover 3 bodies of missing persons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

After hectic efforts the rescuers recovered three bodies of missing persons of Health Department who were buried under the debris of Tuesday's avalanche at Kundla Nathiagali

The rescue operation was conducted by the Rescue-1122 Abbottabad, Murree, Abbottabad police, Pak Army and locals where they rescued 18 passengers from Toyota Hiace, 11 injured from two cars and three bodies including a woman tourist of Lahore.

The bodies were identified Farkhanda Bibi, Shoaib, and Naveed.

While talking to APP, Station House Officer (SHO) Donga Gali police Station Sardar Wajid said that 18 passengers sustained minor injuries while 11 got critical injuries.

On Tuesday evening four vehicles were buried under the avalanche debris at Kundla Galyat.