Rescuers Recover Dead Body From CRBC
Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2025 | 07:39 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The dead body of an unidentified person was recovered from Chashma Right Bank Canal(CRBC) near Khhutti check post on Wednesday.
According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, the rescue 1122 diver’s team arrived at the scene and recovered the body after receiving information.
The body was taken to hospital for legal formalities on the directives of District Emergency Officer Eng. Fasihullah. The identity of the deceased could not be ascertained yet.
