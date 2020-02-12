UrduPoint.com
Rescuers Rescue Pet Bird From Debris Of Collapsed Building In Muzaffargarh

Rescuers rescue pet bird from debris of collapsed building in Muzaffargarh



MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Rescuers on Wednesday rescued pet birds, including partridge, pigeons, chicks besides six people who were rescued from the debris of a building, which was collapsed in Qinwan Chowk.

Rescue 1122 source said that a team of rescuers saved pet animals from the rubble which were kept by the ill fated family.

At least eight people including three kids were killed and five sustained injuries after a building collapsed in main bazaar near Qanwan Chowk on Tuesday evening.

Rescue 1122, recovered eight persons including three minor girls and shifted them to DHQ hospital.

Those died were identified as Nimra Umer (12), Anam Umer (6), Hassan Umer (13), Umme Habiba (1), Zahid Umer ( 40), Anwar Umer (60), Ghafooran Bibi (60) and Shafi Muhammad (54).

The injured were including Aneel Sardar, Azim, Saqib, M Shafiq and sheeraz, said DHQ hospital sources.

As many as 12 ambulances of Rescue 1122, two rescue vehicular and over 50 personnel of the agency participating in the operation, which was going on for the last 19 hours.

The atmosphere of the city had turned gloomy after the incident as it is being termed the biggest tragedy in the history of the city.

