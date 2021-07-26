Rescuers Retrieve Body Of Drowned Man From The Canal
Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 11:50 AM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :The body of a man drowned in the canal near Chak 22/10-R was recovered by the rescuers on Monday.
The victim, Muhammad Shafique, resident of the same Chak reportedly lost control of his motorbike and fell in the canal.
A team of Rescue 1122 divers retrieved the body from the deep water of canal after hectic efforts.
Later the body was shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.