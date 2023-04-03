UrduPoint.com

Rescuers Return Rs 1.7m Worth Of Cash, Prize Bonds To Injured Old Man

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Rescuers return Rs 1.7m worth of cash, prize bonds to injured old man

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Rescue 1122 Khanewal staff returned Rs 1.7 million worth of cash, prize bonds besides some documents and a cell phone to an old man's relatives on Monday, some two days after they had found the man injured in an accident.

Rescue Safety Officer Sohail Akhtar and emergency medical technician Shahid Imran had found an old man Haidar injured in an accident at Husnain Abad area two days back. They provided him medical aid and took the valuables in possession including prize bonds worth Rs 16,50,000, Rs 50,280 in cash, a cell phone and some important documents.

On Monday, the rescuers handed over the valuables to injured old man's relatives. The relatives thanked the Rescue 1122 and its staff for their honesty.

